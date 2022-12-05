North Korea fires 130 artillery shells off its east, west coasts — agency

SEOUL, December 5. /TASS/. North Korea fired about 130 artillery shells into eastern and western maritime buffer zones on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the news outlet, the South Korean military detected artillery firings, thought to involve multiple rocket launchers, from Kangwon Province towards the Sea of Japan and from South Hwanghae Province towards the Yellow Sea at 2:59 pm.

According to Seoul, the firings violate an inter-Korean agreement dated September 19, 2018.