Goals od operation in Gaza Strip reached, no sense in continuing it — Israeli PM

TEL AVIV, August 7. /TASS/. Israel’s Operation Dawn against the Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip has reached its goals and there is no sense in continuing it, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday.

"The goals have been reached. There is no sense in continuing the operation," 13th channel of the Israeli television quoted him as saying at a meeting with heads of Israel’s southern municipalities.

Lapid’s office said on Sunday that the prime minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited a command center of Israel Defense Forces in the south of the country. After that, Lapid and Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbivai went to the city of Sderot near the border with the Gaza Strip to speak with the local administration officials.

On Friday, Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Dawn against targets of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group in the Gaza Strip. Over the three days, radicals have fire hundreds of missiles at Israel and Israel has hit dozens of radicals’ targets in the Palestinian enclave.

Lapid said on Sunday morning that Israel’s army will act as long as it may take to thwart the treat coming from Islamic Jihad.