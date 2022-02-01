Russia hands over to Norway Lavrov’s message on security guarantees — embassy

HELSINKI, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Norway told TASS on Tuesday it has handed over to the Norwegian foreign ministry Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s message concerning security guarantees.

"We handed it (the message - TASS) over to the Norwegian foreign ministry yesterday," an embassy spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s embassy in Finland also reported that it had handed over this message to the Finnish foreign ministry.

In an interview with the Voskresnoye Vremya (Sunday Time) weekly news roundup on Russia’s TV Channel One on January 30, Lavrov said that Russia was issuing an inquiry to NATO and the OSCE asking to explain whether they were planning to implement their key security commitments and refrain from "strengthening their security at the expense of the security of others."