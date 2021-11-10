Polish border guards thwart 599 illegal migration attempts, detain Russian national

WARSAW, November 10. /TASS/. Poland's border guards thwarted 599 illegal attempts to cross the country's border from Belarus in the past 24 hours, the Polish Border Guard said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that three people, including a Russian national, had been detained for aiding refugees.

"Yesterday, we recorded 599 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Nine people were apprehended. Forty-eight people were ordered to leave Poland. Three people were detained for assistance," the statement reads. One of the detained is a Russian national and the other two are citizens of Sweden and Lithuania.

On Tuesday, the Polish Border Guard reported 309 attempts to illegally enter the country. An all-time high of 739 attempts of this kind was recorded a month ago.

On Monday, several thousand migrants arrived at the Belarusian-Polish border near the Kuznica border crossing. Some of them tried to cut a barbed-wire fence, while Polish law enforcement officers used tear gas. Migrants later set up a tent camp in the area. According to Polish border guards, there are currently 2,000 to 4,000 migrants in close proximity to the country's border, who seek to enter the European Union. They tried to storm the Polish border several times in the past day, two groups of migrants managed to break through the border, several dozens of them were detained.

Polish border guards thwarted about 32,000 attempts to illegally cross the border in the past year. Most of those trying to enter Poland are Iraqi nationals who want to reach Germany.