Indian PM thanks Putin for delivery, production of coronavirus vaccines — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assisting in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Narendra Modi thanked Vladimir Putin for assisting in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the delivery of Russian vaccines and their production in India, as well as the provision of drugs and medical equipment," the statement reads.

The leaders of Russia and India also touched upon issues related to the development of bilateral relations "of the specially privileged strategic partnership, particularly in the field of trade and economy."

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Modi further discussed the schedule of contacts between the two countries at various levels.

India approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on April 12. Indian manufacturers, partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, are capable of producing over 850 mln doses of the vaccine per year.