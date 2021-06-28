Swedish Prime Minister Lofven resigns

STOCKHOLM, June 28. /TASS/. The Prime Minister of Sweden Lofven informed the speaker of the parliament about his resignation, Lofven said at a press conference Monday.

"I have asked the speaker to relieve me from the position of the prime minister. The speaker will try to form a new government," he noted.

On June 17, the Sweden Democrats political party demanded a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister. Earlier, the Left Party chairwoman Nooshi Dadgostar claimed she does not trust Lovfen because of the government’s proposal to set market prices for apartments in new houses. The vote took place on June 21, with 181 out of 349 lawmakers voting against the Prime Minister. Lofven had two options: either to resign or to hold snap elections; he held consultations with the lawmakers in this regard.

He noted at the press conferences that holding snap elections amid the pandemic-related state of emergency is not the best solution for Sweden.

"Now, the speaker can begin working in order to come up with a candidacy that the parliament would approve. The government continues to control the country as an interim one," the Prime Minister said, expressing his readiness to attempt to form a government once again. The speaker can propose four candidacies for the office of the prime minister. Should all of them be rejected, Sweden will hold snap elections.