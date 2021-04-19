EU citizens getting COVID-19 jabs in Russia can face issues with certificates — official

BRUSSELS, April 19. /TASS/. European Union citizens who travel to Russia and other countries to get a coronavirus jab can later face problems with being issued vaccination certificates in the EU, Eric Mamer, spokesperson for the European Commission, told a briefing Monday when asked a question about vaccine tourism that is becoming more and more popular in Europe, with its main destination being Russia.

"The European Commission and the member states are working on the green digital certificate which will be based primarily on EMA-authorized vaccines with all other vaccines being left open to discussions of member states. So, if you then want to travel within Europe when the digital green certificate comes into force, it is to your benefit if you <…> stuck around and receive an EMA-approved vaccine," he said. Therefore, the commission warned that vaccine tourists can be rejected any bonuses that inoculation in the EU will bring.

However, Mamer acknowledged that according to the draft document of the European Commission the vaccines that are not authorized by the EMA (European Medicines Agency) can be included in the green digital certificate only by decisions of separate member states, and this decision will only enter into force in these respective member states. It is expected that this certificate will simplify transborder movement, while access to some services currently shut down in most European countries due to Covid lockdowns will be eased.

Currently, the EU uses four vaccines to inoculate its citizens: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. However, some EU members halted the use of the AstraZeneca jab due to dangerous complications, while Johnson & Johnson temporarily stopped supplies to the EU on April 13 also due to possible fatal side effects. Russia’s Sputnik V is currently under the EMA’s rolling review. However, the agency is engaged in standard-speed authorization process regarding the Russian jab, while the EU struck deals with Western pharmaceutical companies to pre-order doses in 2020. Their vaccines were certified by the EMA under a fast-track procedure.