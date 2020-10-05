Azerbaijani army seizes control of several heights, three villages in Karabakh

BAKU, October 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s forces took under control three more villages in the Jabrayil district and a number of strategic heights in various directions near Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

"Today Azerbaijan’s army liberated the villages of Shihali-Agaly, Sarydjaly, Mazra of the Jabrayil district and [seized control of] several strategic heights in various directions," Aliyev wrote on his Twitter account.

Aliyev announced on Sunday that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had taken under control Jabrayil [Mehakavan in Armenia] and nine villages of the Jabrayil district.

The Jabrayil district, located in the south of Karabakh, had been controlled by Armenia’s forces since August 1993.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.