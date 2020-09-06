Vesna human rights center reports over 70 detentions during protests in Minsk

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. Seventy-six participants in Sunday’s protest rallies organized by the Belarusian opposition have been detained, the Vesna human rights center said.

The center has posted on its website a list of those taken in custody in Minsk. The list includes Olga Pavlova, a member of the opposition Coordination Council. Apart from that, according to Vesna, people were also detained during protests in Grodno, Baranovichi, and Brest.

March of Unity protests are held across Belarus on Sunday. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of protesters came up to President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence in central Minsk.