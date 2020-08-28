Japan, Russia hold consultations on joint business activity in southern Kuril Islands

TOKYO, August 28. /TASS/. Japan and Russia have held another meeting of the working group for the joint business activity in the southern Kuril Islands, the Japanese foreign ministry reported.

It is noted that the consultations were held via videoconference. The parties discussed contents of the joint projects for possible implementation in these territories as well as legal aspects of these activities. The two foreign ministries’ representatives also paid attention to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The two countries adopted a joint statement during the Russian president's visit to Japan in December 2016, saying that consultations on joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands would help pave the way for a peace treaty. Consultations are underway on cooperation in the areas of aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind energy and waste management.