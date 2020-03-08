US did not veto UNSC resolution on Idlib, says Department of State

WASHINGTON, March 8. /TASS/. The United States did not veto a draft resolution on Syria at the United Nations Security Council, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus wrote on her Twitter page on Sunday.

"The US appreciates the consultations at the UNSC yesterday on Idlib. Contrary to reports, there was no veto or blocking of anything. The US will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire," she tweeted.

On Friday, a source at the world organization told TASS that the US delegation had vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that hails the agreements reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents on Syria.

At the talks in Moscow on March 5, the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed a ceasefire along with other measures aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria’s Idlib region. Under the agreements, fighting should be stopped along the entire contact line after ceasefire comes into effect on March 6. Starting on March 15, Russia and Turkey are to start jointly patrolling the area along the M4 highway, where a security corridor will be established. Moscow and Ankara reiterated commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue fight against terrorism.