Turkey studying Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment

ANKARA, September 26. /TASS/. Turkey is studying the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The necessary estimations will be made after a thorough study of the proposals included in the letter by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, addressed to our Mr. President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on September 18, 2019," the Turkish ministry informed.

Earlier, the Kommersant daily informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries, including NATO member states, to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions. According to the daily, the Russian leader sent letters to several non-NATO states, including China. He also addressed his proposal to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.