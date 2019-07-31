UNSC to hold emergency meeting on North Korean missile launches on Aug 1, says source

"The United Kingdom, France and Germany called for a meeting," the source said. "Poland chairs the Security Council in August and decided to hold the meeting on Thursday, before noon."

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea reported that North Korea had carried out launches of two short-range ballistic missiles, which covered 250 km. The new missile launches were performed from the Hodo Peninsula in the South Hamgyong province on the eastern coast of the country and were aimed towards the Sea of Japan.

North Korea last launched missiles on July 25. Then, the South Korean Defense Ministry stressed that the missiles are similar to Russian 9K720 Iskander judging by their technical characteristics and capable of covering up to 600 km. Later, the Korean Central News Agency declared that North Korea had successfully tested new tactical arms, which "served as a staunch warning to the South Korean militarists, who deploy modern arms in South Korea and stage military drills.".