Russia's tennis star Andreeva climbs to fifth in WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia's Mirra Andreeva climbed up a spot in this week's WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) World Rankings, released earlier on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, now sits 5th in the WTA Rankings with 5,751 points, although she appeared in no tournaments over the past week. Amanda Anisimova of the United States, who last week lost in the quarterfinals of the 2026 WTA-500 Championships in London, dropped from fifth to sixth, paving the way for Andreeva's rise.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 9,090 points); 2nd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 8,143 points); 3rd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 6,733 points); 4th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,056 points); 5th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 5,751 points); 6th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 5,631 points); 7th Coco Gauff (the United States; 4,879 points); 8th Elina Svitolina (Ukraine; 4,315 points); 9th Victoria Mboko (Canada; 3,670 points) and 10th Karolina Muchova (the Czech Republic; 3,388 points).

Andreeva, 19, won the French Open earlier in the month and is a five-time WTA title holder overall. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.