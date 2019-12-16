Russian Strategic Missile Forces to be fully equipped with modern systems by 2024

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The share of modern missile systems in the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) will reach 100% by 2024, RSVN Commander Colonel-General Sergey Karakaev told the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

"By 2024, the share of modern missile systems will reach 100%, meaning that the Strategic Missile Forces will cross the line after which they will no longer have any obsolete Soviet-produced missile systems," Karakaev said.

He added that RSVN currently have seven types of missile systems. "Among them are four stationary-based systems: Voevoda, Stilet, Topol-M and Yars. The mobile group of missile systems includes Topol, Topol-M and Yars," he explained.

"In the nearest future, it is planned to gradually equip all rocket units with new missile systems Yars, Avangard and Sarmat," Karakaev noted.

He said that the share of modern missile systems at the RVSN has reached 76% by the end of 2019.