Russia test-fires Topol-M ICBM against target in Kamchatka

"A Topol-M stationary (silo-based) solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile was test-launched from the Plesetsk state testing cosmodrome on September 30, 2019," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia has test-fired a Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk spaceport in the country’s north against a target in Kamchatka in the Russian Far East, the press office of the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The test-launch was aimed at confirming the missile system’s flight characteristics, the Defense Ministry said.

"The launch’s assigned tasks have been accomplished in full. The warhead equivalent arrived at the designated point [the Kamchatka Peninsula]," the ministry said.

The test-launch has again confirmed the technical fitness of Topol-M ICBMs that are on combat duty in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force, the ministry added.

The Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology has a firing range of over 11,000 km. The missile carries a warhead with a yield of up to 1 megatonne. Topol-M ICBMs are operational both in their silo-based and mobile versions in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force.