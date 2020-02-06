Russia ready to supply India with more kits to assemble T-90S tanks

LUCKNOW /India/, February 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue supplying India with kits to assemble T-90S main battle tanks, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS during the DefExpo 2020 exhibition in India’s Lucknow on Thursday.

"In 2019, a contract was signed with India’s Ministry of Defense to extend the contract for licensed production of T-90S main battle tanks until December 2028 (previously valid until December 2020) and to increase their number by 409 vehicles," the service said. "In turn, India’s Ministry of Defense placed an order with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) in Avadi to assemble additional 464 tanks."

"If necessary, Russian enterprises are ready to supply the Indian factory with items for the production of tanks. The delivery of readymade products is not envisaged," it said.

T-90s is the main battle tank in service with the Ground Forces of India.