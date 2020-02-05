India to boost licensed production of Russian T-90S tanks, says federal agency

LUCKNOW /India/, February 5. /TASS/. India’s military industrial sector will increase licensed production of Russian T-90S main battle tanks, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov said at the DefExpo 2020 international defense exhibition in India’s Lucknow on Wednesday.

"Last year a contract was signed to increase licensed production (of T-90S tanks) by December 2028. It is suggested that over 460 tanks will be produced," he said.

India is one of the largest operators of T-90S tanks. According to the data provided by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) it its Military Balance 2019 report, the Indian Army has more than 1,025 T-90S tanks in its inventory.