FIE clears Russian fencers for int’l team competitions under neutral status

GENEVA, May 7. /TASS/. The International Fencing Union (FIE) has ruled to allow athletes representing Russia to compete neutrally under the union-sanctioned international team events, including the upcoming World and European Championships, the FIE’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fencers representing Russia would be able to participate in team competitions at the 2025 FIE European Championship between June 14 and 19 in Italy’s Genoa and the 2025 FIE World Championship in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi between July 22 and 30.

The national fencing teams of Russian athletes were cleared to take part in the tournaments under the neutral status flying the colors of the official FIE flag.

In early March, the FIE Executive board ruled to allow athletes representing national junior teams from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral status in team events at the Wuxi 2025 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships, hosted by China between April 7 and 15.

On March 10, 2024, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international competitions under a neutral status and in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

At its session in January 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.

The FIE followed the IOC’s recommendations and did not issue neutral status permits to Russian fencers representing top Russian sports franchises CSKA and Dinamo.