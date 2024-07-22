Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev gets fifth seed at 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

PARIS, July 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev will be seeded 5th in the men’s singles event at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which kick off this Friday in the French capital of Paris, sports journalist Jose Morgada reported on his X social network account on Monday.

According to the Portuguese journalist, Italy’s Jannik Sinner will be the top seed in the men’s draw, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will be second and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the winner of the last two Grand Slam tournaments, will be seeded 3rd.

In women's singles, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek received the top seed, while Coco Gauff of the United States was ranked 2nd and Kazakhstan’s Yelena Rybakina was rated as the 3rd seed.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published a list of Russian athletes allowed to participate under a neutral status at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and it included seven tennis players.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnider will play in singles competitions and Yelena Vesnina/Alexandrova, Andreeva/Shnider, Medvedev/Safiullin will be represented in doubles competitions.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.