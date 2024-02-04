Mexico to host opening match of 2026 World Cup on June 11, 2026 — FIFA

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The first match and opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the FIFA press service reported.

The tournament will be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Mexico team's opponent for the first match will be announced later. Hosts Canada will play their first match on June 12 in Toronto.

Azteca Stadium has a capacity for 87,523 spectators. The arena hosted two World Cup finals - in 1970 and 1986. It also hosted the 1968 Olympic football tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time. The group stage of the tournament will consist of 72 matches - the teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams each, the quartets will include two teams that took first place and the eight best teams that took third place. After the group stage, the teams will play in the 1/16 finals. It total 104 matches will be played. Previously, 32 teams took part in the world championships, the tournament included of 64 matches.

The tournament will last 56 days. The final match is scheduled for July 19, 2026. The current world champion is the Argentina national team.