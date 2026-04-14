Barents Sea ice period almost one month shorter over recent 40 years — scientist

PETROZAVODSKA, April 13. /TASS/. Scientists point to a significant shrinking of the ice period on the White Sea over recent forty years - by almost a month, Alexey Tolstikov of the Institute of Water Problems of the North (the Karelian Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences) told TASS.

"Ice forms about two weeks later and breaks down about two weeks earlier. Thus, over 40 years, the ice period shrinking is by almost a month," the scientist said.

Warming processes in the Arctic are faster than elsewhere, he added. This is evident, for example, in the Murmansk and Karelia Regions. "We must understand this process is both natural and anthropogenic. When we know this is what happens, we have time to get ready and decide what measures we can take," he said.

Earlier, the center's hydrologists and mathematicians developed a numerical model of the White Sea's waters, ice, and ecosystems to consider various scenarios of how the ice regime will be changing in climate change conditions. The model reproduces physical and biochemical processes in ice, takes into account their long-term dynamics, and is used to forecast ice formation and destruction time. This information is important in navigation, preventing marine pollution, and improving water resource efficiency.

The White Sea is an inland sea located entirely within Russia's borders. The area is 91,000 square kilometers, the average depth is 67 m, and the maximum depth is 340 m. There are about 70 species of fish in the sea, including salmon, cod, herring, and navaga. The basin includes territories of Karelia, Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Vologda and Komi Regions.