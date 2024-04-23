Ural River’s water level near Orenburg down to 920 cm, 10 cm below dangerous level

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The water level in the Ural River near the Russian city of Orenburg has dropped below the dangerous mark of 930 cm, currently standing at 920 cm, the administration of the Orenburg region said in a statement.

"As of 6:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. Moscow time) on April 23, the water level in the Ural River near Orenburg totaled 920 cm (down by 11 cm compared to 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. Moscow time), the dangerous level is 930 am). The water level in the Sakmara River near Tatarskaya Kargala is 858 cm (down by 14 cm compared to 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. Moscow time), the dangerous level is 870 cm)," the statement reads.