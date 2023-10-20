Russian Justice Ministry puts diplomat Kunadze on list of foreign agents

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry has added Georgy Kunadze, a former Russian deputy foreign minister, to its list of foreign agents, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

"G.F. Kunadze has been disseminating false information aimed at creating a negative image of the Russian Federation, false information about the decisions made by the public authorities of the Russian Federation and about their policies, as well as about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He has systematically participated as a respondent in the information platforms provided by foreign agencies," the statement said.

In addition, political scientist Mikhail Savva has been put on the list, along with Ilya Kosygin, the Dovod editor-in-chief, who was previously designated as a foreign agent.