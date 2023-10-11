Pope Francis calls for release of hostages captured by Hamas in raid on Israel

VATICAN CITY, October 11. /TASS/. Pope Francis on Wednesday called for the immediate release of all hostages recently captured by Hamas in its weekend raid on Israel, affirmed Israel’s right to protect its population, and voiced concern over the living conditions of Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip.

The Roman Catholic pontiff expressed his "sorrow and concern" over the ongoing developments regarding the recent flare-up in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and subsequent renewal of violence.

"I pray for those families who have seen a day of celebration turned into a day of mourning and ask for the immediate release of the hostages," the VaticanNews website quoted Pope Francis as saying at the Wednesday General Audience in Vatican City.

"It is the right of those who are attacked to defend themselves" the Pope said, adding that he also wished to express his concern over the "total siege facing the Palestinians in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims."

"Terrorism and extremism do not help to reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, and revenge, causing suffering to both sides," he stated.

"The Middle East does not need war but peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue, and the courage of fraternity," Pope Francis added.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post said that various Palestinian groups had captured at least 130 hostages. Later, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that the Hamas militants had taken more than 100 people hostage.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, 950 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives and over 2,900 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.