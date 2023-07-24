Russia tops list of tourist traffic to Maldives YTD — honorary consul

NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has taken the lead in the ranking of countries whose nationals visited the Maldives this year, Honorary Council of Russia to Male Ali Fauzy told TASS on Monday.

"Russia has become the top tourist market for Maldives in July having overtaken neighboring India and also the UK," the honorary consul said.

"Russia contributes 11.8% of the market share with 121,354 arrivals recorded from the country as a result for July," Fauzy noted. "India has [taken] the second spot with 119,857, which is 11.6% of the arrivals," he added.

"Maldivians hold a genuine liking for Russian tourists, as they are known for their friendliness and respectful behavior towards the local people and culture," Fauzy emphasized.