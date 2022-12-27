Russia-China border crossing may open in early 2023 — Consulate General in Harbin

BEIJING, December 27. /TASS/. Passenger traffic across the Russian-Chinese border may open in a trial mode at one of the crossings early next year, the press service of the Russian Consulate General in Harbin told TASS.

"We expect that this process will be gradual. At the beginning of next year, the quarantine for people entering from abroad will be lifted, and for Russian drivers the rules for staying in China will gradually change. That said, passenger traffic will be opened, possibly in a test mode through one of the Russian-Chinese border crossings," the Consulate General reported.

"As far as we know, the regional Chinese authorities bordering our country are already working on these issues," the press service informed.

On Monday evening, China’s National Health Commission announced the simplification of the rules for arrivals in China starting from January 8, 2023.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the country’s authorities will simplify the issuance of business, study, and visitor visas to foreigners in connection with the planned easing of quarantine restrictions for those entering the country.