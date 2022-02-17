Iraq’s Kurdistan forces rescued Russian national kidnapped for ransom — TV

ANKARA, February 17. /TASS/. The security forces of Iraq’s Kurdistan have rescued a Russian businessman that had been kidnapped for ransom in Erbil, Kurdistan-24 television said on Thursday, citing regional security officials.

According to the report, the unidentified businessman came to Erbil from Baghdad. On arrival, a group of people, who accompanied him on the trip, tied him up and took to an undisclosed location. They demanded a ransom of $200,000.

The businessman’s relatives reported the incident to Russian officials in Moscow, who reached out to Kurdistan’s Interior Ministry. The search and rescue operation took two days before the man was freed from captivity. The kidnappers have been arrested.