Moscow’s COVID-19 incidence falls by 50% after end of non-working days — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, November 19. / TASS /. The COVID-19 incidence in Moscow fell by 50% after the end of non-working days, while the number of hospitalizations decreased by 45%, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told the Russia-24 TV channel on Friday.

"Since the end of non-working days, a 50% decline in the COVID-19 incidence and a 45% decline in the number of hospitalizations have been recorded," the Moscow deputy mayor said.

"Currently, some 1,400 hospital beds have been freed up," Rakova went on to say. "If this trend continues next week, several buildings of ordinary city hospitals can return to normal work and no longer be used for the admission of the COVID-19 patients."

At the same time, the deputy mayor noted that the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital could aggravate at any time, so it is necessary to get vaccinated and continue to observe safety measures.

Moscow ranks first in Russia in terms of the COVID-19 incidence. Overall, as many as 1,908,585 cases of the infection have been registered in the capital since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,062 coronavirus cases recorded over the past day. Some 1,709,871 people have recovered and 33,067 have died due to COVID-19. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, 5,454,619 people have been fully inoculated in Moscow, while the herd immunity stands at 65.5%.