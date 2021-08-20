South Korea considers approving Russia’s CoviVac coronavirus vaccine — regulator

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. South Korea’s Food and Drug Safety Ministry will start a preliminary study of the data on the safety and efficacy of Russia’s CoviVac coronavirus vaccine, according to the information posted on the regulator’s website on Friday.

The corresponding application was submitted to the regulator on August 20, it said.

"The producer filed an application on August 20 for a preliminary study of non-clinical data (toxicity and efficacy) on the vaccine in accordance with the legislation," the statement says.

"The Ministry will carefully study the data submitted," it said.

The South Korean authorities are not planning to purchase Russia’s CoviVac vaccine yet, the statement says.