HAVANA, August 13. /TASS/. The plane carrying more than 41 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Russia arrived in Cuba on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in Havana told TASS.

"The flight landed in Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport," embassy’s first secretary Leonid Lagunovsky said. The shipment includes canned meat, corn flour and sunflower oil.

According to the diplomatic mission, another flight which will particularly deliver medicine is expected to arrive on Friday.