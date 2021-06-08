Russia ready to deliver more anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Antigua and Barbuda — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda in the sphere of vaccines against the coronavirus infection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the signing of the treaty on the foundations of relations between Russia and Antigua and Barbuda with the participation of Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne in an online format on Tuesday.

"We carried out the first deliveries — even if they are small ones, but nevertheless, — of the Sputnik V vaccine. We know that you, Mr. Prime Minister, personally met this cargo at the airport in April, we are ready to continue this cooperation," he said.

The Russian top diplomat also congratulated the Antiguan side on its successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19. "Your country is among one of the leaders in terms of the percentage of the population getting inoculated," he noted.