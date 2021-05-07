Bust of WWII Soviet military commander Marshal Zhukov unveiled in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BELGRADE, May 7. /TASS/. A monument to WWII-era Soviet military legend Marshal Georgy Zhukov was unveiled on Friday in Banja Luka, the largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entity of Republika Srpska, the event’s organizers told TASS.

"The monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov, the four-time hero of the Soviet Union, was unveiled in Banja Luka today. On the eve of Victory Day, we would like to express our gratitude to him and all the people of Russia, for their immeasurable contribution to the victory over Nazism," the press service of the Union of Associations of the People's Liberation War Fighters told TASS.

The monument was installed at the initiative of Banja Luka city authorities and the Union of Associations of the People's Liberation War Fighters.

The opening ceremony was attended by Banja Luka Mayor Drasko Stanivukovic, Russia’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Kalabukhov, military attaches, diplomats and activists of various public organizations. It was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany and was expected to take place on May 9. However, the event was rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Under Zhukov's leadership, Red Army troops successfully defended Moscow and won victories at Stalingrad and Berlin.