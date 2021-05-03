First shipment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives to Sri Lanka - developer

TASS, May 4. The first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has arrived to Sri Lanka, the vaccine developer tweeted Tuesday.

The first batch of #SputnikV vaccine arrives in #SriLanka . ஸ்பூட்னிக் வி தடுப்பூசியின் முதல் தொகுதி இலங்கைக்கு வருகிறது. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/JPGrSoGzS9

"The first batch of the Sputnik V has arrived to Sri Lanka," the tweet says.

Sri Lanka registered the Russian vaccine in March. The vaccine is currently registered in about 60 countries, with total population of over 1.5 billion people. Over 30 countries have already commenced the vaccination.