Russian health minister discusses Sputnik V emergency use listing with WHO head

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has held talks with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, focusing on the application for emergency use authorization for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Saturday after the video call.

"At the talks [they] touched upon the ways to counteract the spread of novel coronavirus, including vaccination of the population, to improve public health and to increase accessibility of medical care. The sides also discussed the international organization’s review of the application to grant the Emergency Use Listing to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine," the statement says.

The Russian health minister informed the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) about the vaccination campaign in Russia.

"To date, millions of citizens have had the Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine develops sustained antibody and cellular immune response to the COVID-19 pathogen, but does not have any negative side effects. Actually, the vaccine has become a world bestseller," Murashko said cited by the ministry’s press service.

Apart from that, Murashko and Ghebreyesus discussed the projects, drafted by the Russian Health Ministry, which are aimed at improving public health and increasing healthcare accessibility in the country.

"The WHO Director General highly praised Russia’s efforts to phase in digital technology in the healthcare system, which simplifies a patient’s communication with medical staff and enhances the effectiveness of follow-up care right now," the Russian Health Ministry said.