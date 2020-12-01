Another 6,225 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The number of recoveries in Moscow after treatment for the coronavirus infection has increased by 6,225 over the past 24 hours to reach 458,409, the capital anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

"Another 6,225 patients in the capital recovered after undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 458,409," the crisis center said.

Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to donate their plasma. People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C.

Those residents may also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated for the infection at home.