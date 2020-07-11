Around 400,000 tourists visited Crimea in first 10 days of tourist season

SIMFEROPOL, July 11. /TASS/. About 400,000 people visited the resorts of Crimea in the first 10 days after restrictions on the arrival of tourists from Russian regions were lifted, the authorities expect that about 1.5 mln tourists will visit the peninsula in July, Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Republic of Crimea Vadim Volchenko said on Saturday.

"Over the first 10 days, Crimea has already received 400,000 tourists, according to our forecasts - in July, about 1.5 mln tourists will visit Crimea," Volchenko said.

He added that these figures are comparable to last year.

The holiday season in Crimea was delayed due to the pandemic. The hotels and sanatoriums of the peninsula began to receive tourists from other regions of the country from July 1. Prior to this, they have worked only for residents of the region for two weeks. At a press conference in TASS, Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that Simferopol Airport now receives 17,000 passengers daily and 8,000 people depart, the passenger flow is rising after restrictions for tourists were lifted.