Russia to hold nationwide census in April 2021

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has postponed the 2020 national population census until April 1-30, 2021, the official legal information portal informed on Tuesday.

"To hold the Russian national population census from April 1 to April 30, 2021," the document runs.

The document notes that the population census will be held from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 on outlying and hard-to-reach territories.

Earlier, head of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service Pavel Malkov informed that Russia would postpone the national population census to April 2021. It was initially planned for October 2020, however, the federal service offered to put it off until next year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.