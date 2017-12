WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The US Census Bureau projects world population at 7,444,443,881 people on January 1, 2018, which represents an increase of 78,521,283, or 1.07%, from New Year’s Day 2017.

In January 2018, 4.3 births and 1.8 deaths are expected worldwide every second.

Previously the Census Bureau projected world population at nine bln people for 2050.