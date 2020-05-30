Over 25,000 Russians remain stranded overseas amid lockdowns - Lavrov

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow will continue repatriating Russians stranded overseas amid coronavirus lockdowns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online meeting of the national Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

"According to the lists that are being verified by a crisis center, 25,200 Russians [remain overseas]. About ten flights are scheduled to take place in the coming days," Lavrov specified.

"These are our fellow citizens who are stuck overseas due to coronavirus restrictions," Putin added.

According to him, many countries, particularly those whose economies depend on the tourism industry, are beginning to ease coronavirus restrictions. However, Putin pointed out that "some countries that earlier lifted restrictions are now reimposing them to combat the coronavirus." "It is happening before our eyes, so we need to hold consultations with experts, medical workers and sanitary doctors in order to understand how to act," the head of state said. He noted that "Russia has not yet repatriated all citizens who are stranded overseas due to the restrictions and wish to return home."

Lavrov emphasized that 240,000 Russians had been repatriated since March 18.