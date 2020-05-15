Russia's coronavirus cases rise by 10,598 over past day

Russia's coronavirus cases rise by 10,598 to 262,843.
US using pandemic to impose its vision of world order — Russian top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov noted that the US increases pressure on the countries who lead an independent foreign policy as well as criticizes the World Health Organization
Russia considers issue of China’s accession to New START treaty ‘completely contrived’
The US has been insisting on China's accession to the treaty as the condition for its prolongation
Russian ambassador demands NYT refute article about COVID-19 fatalities in Russia
Earlier, The Financial Times and The New York Times claimed that the real death toll from the novel coronavirus-related disease allegedly exceeds the official statistics by 70% in Russia
Russia ready to help Venezuela investigate mercenaries’ incursion — Lavrov
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities reported that they had foiled an incursion by a group of mercenaries from Colombia who plotted to stage a coup in the country and assassinate President Nicolas Maduro
Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 10,899 over the past day
Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US
Earlier a passenger plane of the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot took off from JFK Airport in New York to Moscow, carrying Russian citizens
Press review: Erdogan accuses opposition of coup plot and Asian, EU nations ease lockdowns
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 14
Humans need principally new engines for fast-speed space flights — Roscosmos
The current technology level does not allow Earthlings to make interstellar journeys: the maximum speeds available today make a thousandth of a percent of the speed of light, according to the official
Russia completes upgrade of testing ground for advanced weaponry’s trials
The proving ground’s measuring compound will be switched to the automatic mode of operation to minimize personnel’s participation, according to the Defense Ministry's press service
Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow lower than one for three days running
The number of COVID-19 cases in Moscow has risen by 4,703 over the past day
Ministry greenlights opening of first car bridge between Russia and China
The bridge will be open after the coronavirus-related restrictions are withdrawn
Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia falls below 1 for first time
In Moscow, the spread coefficient has gone down to 0.88 compared to 0.91 the day before, remaining below 1 for four days running, according to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022
The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022; applications are open until May 20
FSB detains foreigner in Russia’s Far East over calls for sponsoring terrorism
The labor migrant arrived in Khabarovsk last autumn
Extraterrestrial civilizations’ signals may be imperceptible for Earthlings — scientist
One cannot be sure that the Universe is definitely ‘silent,’ although no artificial signals from it are registered today, according to Roscosmos executive director
US knocks on a closed door seeking to extend Iran arms embargo - Russia’s UN envoy
The New York Times reported that Washington sought "to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country"
How to preserve Russia’s endangered species of northern deer
Most populations suffer from poachers and predators, from the changing climate and degrading pastures
New aircraft leasing support program to be launched — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested shifting government procurements of aviation equipment to earlier dates to provide domestic enterprises with work load
Roscosmos says Mars most preferable planet for future colonization
However, human beings most likely not with the current genotypes will be able to become Mars colonizers arriving from Earth in the distant future, Roscosmos' Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said
Roscosmos says signed contract with NASA on Soyuz seat for US astronaut
The Soyuz spaceship will be launched to the ISS in the autumn
Press review: Putin’s pandemic economic rescue package and China’s possible dollar dump
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, May 12
Putin says Russia’s combat aircraft outshine foreign rivals
Russia is capable of producing the whole range of military and civil aircraft and helicopters, Putin said
All top cyber villains speak Russian, says computer anti-virus guru
Russia trains the best programmers in the world, and, as a consequence, the world’s best hackers often speak Russian, the founder and CEO of the Russian antivirus software provider Kaspersky Lab said in an interview with TASS
First vaccines against coronavirus may appear in Russia in late July
A total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Russia’s advanced nuclear-powered sub enters final stage of sea trials
The trials will last several days first in the surfaced and then in the submerged position, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Seventh plane with Russian military returns after anti-coronavirus mission in Italy
All servicemen will undergo compulsory sanitary and epidemiological measures
Russia’s US envoy slams Ukrainian message to veterans as cynical
The Ukrainian military attache emphasized the need to "defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from Russia’s aggression"
Russia ready for dialogue with US on historical memory — top diplomat
In his speech at the ceremony of opening the fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem in January this year, US Vice President Mike Pence did not mention the Soviet Union a single time, the Russian foreign minister recalled
Russia’s figure skating teen prodigy Trusova may part with famous coach Tutberidze
Russian web portal Sport24 reported earlier this month that 15-year-old Trusova decided to part with her renowned figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze and joined the coaching team of Evgeni Plushenko
Hot weather does not kill COVID-19, may facilitate its spread, scientist says
The scientist added that when it is hot people tend to go out and contact each other more often, which poses an additional risk factor
Kabul’s offensive against Taliban to stall peace process — Russian diplomat
On Monday, Afghan authorities announced the suspension of the release of Taliban supporters due to the delay in handing over captured Afghan troops to the government in Kabul
Russia reports 10,028 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
The daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3%
Russian lawmaker expects explanation following Financial Times article on COVID death toll
The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier that Russia’s actual coronavirus death toll is 70% higher than official statistics
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since May 2
The daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a record low of 4.1%
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Venezuela requests emergency UN Security Council session over attempted mercenaries raid
On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities announced that they had successfully foiled an attempt to infiltrate the country by a mercenary group travelling from Colombia
West stonewalls open discussion on new OPCW report at UN Security Council - Russia’s envoy
The Russian envoy also noted that the claims against Damascus were unfounded and illogical
US refusal to ensure transparency of lab activities raises questions — Lavrov
For about 20 years Washington has been balking at the idea of a protocol to establish a mechanism to verify and check parties' compliance with their commitment not to create biological weapons, Russia's top diplomat recalled
Expert sees possibility of second, third coronavirus wave in Russia
At the same time, the expert does not expect the upcoming surges to be that steep
Kremlin spokesman hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
Peskov declined to discuss his treatment regimen
