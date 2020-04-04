Elderly people form bulk of coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The most coronavirus cases in Russia are registered among elderly people with underlying health conditions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told reporters on Saturday.

"We still see the tendency of older ages to prevail. Regrettably, as you know, Russia has registered 43 deaths as of today. They are senior citizens, but not simply senior citizens. They suffer from serious chronic diseases, which are aggravated by the added new coronavirus infection," she said.