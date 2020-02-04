Voice of America failed to register as legal entity in Russia — Justice Ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. US Voice of America radio station has not registered as a legal entity in Russia as required by the Russian legislation on media outlets labeled as foreign agents, the Russian Justice Ministry’s press service told TASS.

The service added that if foreign media outlets are found to be violating Russia’s legal demands "the Russian Justice Ministry will consider legal response measures against these entities."

TASS contacted Voice of America to ask whether the radio station will comply with the legal requirements in Russia. The station said that it will continue providing objective news and information in accordance with the highest standards of journalism.