MP says new amendments take aim at political reporters for foreign agent-labelled media

Passing a law on registering individuals as foreign agents won’t mean that all journalists working for foreign agent-labelled foreign media will find themselves on the foreign agent list, the lawmaker said

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Journalists employed in media outlets registered as foreign agents may respectively be labeled as foreign agents as well, if their professional activity is connected with reporting on social and political events, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Leonid Levin told journalists on Wednesday. "If someone writes certain stories related to the socio-political situation, then [that person] risks possibly appearing [on the list of foreign agents]," Levin said replying to journalists.

"If he [the reporter] is covering culture, sports or music, such cooperation is unlikely to run the risk of getting listed as a foreign agent," the lawmaker added, stressing that this was his personal opinion. Passing a law on registering individuals as foreign agents won’t automatically mean that all journalists working for foreign agent-labelled foreign media will find themselves on the foreign agent list as well. Some of them may be put on this list due to their activity, he specified. On Tuesday, Levin told reporters that amendments to the bill seeking to regulate the activity of foreign media outlets by recognizing them as foreign agents include several classifying factors that would help determine what organization or individual would get this status. In response to a question on whether the amendments include placing an individual on the foreign agents list just for receiving money from abroad, Chairman of the Federation Council’s (upper house) Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and the Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov stressed that this would be impossible. In order to be deemed a foreign agent, one "has to actively cooperate with officially recognized foreign agents in our country," he explained. According to Russian law, political activity is the qualifying factor for a person or an organization to be considered a foreign agent, Klimov added. About the bill