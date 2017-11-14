Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New amendment to recognize mass media funded by foreign organizations as foreign agents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 14, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A foreign media outlet performing the functions of a foreign agent carries the rights and responsibilities stipulated in the law on non-profit organizations

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A foreign media outlet may be recognized as performing the functions of a foreign agent if it is funded by foreign states, their state bodies, international and foreign organizations or foreign citizens, according to an amendment prepared by the State Duma to be introduced to the second reading of the draft law on extrajudicial blocking of websites of organizations that are banned or undesirable in Russia.

Radio Liberty, CNN may get bitten by Russia's foreign agents law

"A legal entity registered in a foreign state or an unincorporated foreign structure spreading printed, audio, audiovisual or other messages and materials for the public may be recognized as foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent regardless of their business legal structure if they receive money and (or) other property from foreign states, their state bodies, international or foreign organizations, foreign citizens, people without citizenship or their authorized representatives who receive money or other property from the specified resources," says the document the copy of which TASS has at its disposal.

"The provisions of the federal law on non-profit organizations regulating the legal status of non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent may be applied to a foreign media outlet in the order determined by relevant authorities, with the exception of certain provisions used specifically for organizations established as non-profit," says the amendment that is to be introduced to the law on mass media.

"A foreign media outlet performing the functions of a foreign agent carries the rights and responsibilities stipulated in the law on non-profit organizations for non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent," it says.

