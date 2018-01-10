Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bloggers bankrolled from abroad may be labeled as foreign agents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 16:00 UTC+3

This refers to bloggers bankrolled by foreign governments, according to Russian Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Bloggers receiving funds from foreign governments may be recognized as foreign agent media outlets, Russian Deputy Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, Pyotr Tolstoy said.

Read also

Russia’s Justice Ministry outlines scope of responsibilities for foreign agent media

Foreign agent law to target individuals sponsored by countries hindering Russian media

Russian lower house slaps ban on US ‘foreign agent’ mass media from visiting State Duma

Everything you need to know about foreign agent media law

Russia’s Justice Ministry labels nine media outlets as foreign agents

"These are individuals who act as mass media, including bloggers, if there is evidence of funding from abroad and signs equating them to foreign agent media outlets," Tolstoy said.

This refers to bloggers bankrolled by foreign governments through a foundation based in the United States and who receive funds to disseminate information from their sources, he said. "So, they receive money from a foreign state, not from a private person."

Yevgeny Revenko, a member of the State Duma Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, said recognizing individuals as foreign agent media outlets is a tit-for-tat response to the legislation in the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама