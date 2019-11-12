Amended foreign agents bill to concern 20-30 people — Russian senator

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Chairman of the Federation Council’s (upper house) Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and the Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov claims that the bill on recognizing individuals as foreign agents will concern only some 20-30 people in Russia.

"They [the amendments to the foreign agents bill] differ from what has been presented [to the Russian State Duma] only by the level of detail, so that a great number of people would not be considered foreign agents as individuals. This will concern, in my opinion, about 20-30 people in Russia," Klimov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Leonid Levin told reporters that the amendments to the bill aimed to regulate the activity of foreign media by acknowledging their status as a foreign agent include several classifying factors that would help determine the organization or an individual that can receive this status.

In response to a question on whether the amendments include placing an individual on a foreign agents list just for receiving money from abroad, Klimov stressed that this would be impossible. In order to be deemed a foreign agent, one "has to actively cooperate with officially recognized foreign agents in our country," he explained.

"If you just received money, this is the issue of the tax service," the senator told TASS, noting that in order to receive the status of a foreign agent, an individual needs to cooperate "with an officially recognized foreign agent on a permanent basis." According to the Russian law, political activity is the qualifying factor for a person or an organization to be considered a foreign agent.

