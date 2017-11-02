Moscow may declare Western media in Russia as foreign agents

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow may pass legislation to declare Western media operating in Russia as foreign agents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in reply to a question from TASS, adding that whether this would happen or not depended on the United States.
"The existing legislative and regulatory base allows for declaring (foreign) media operating in Russia, if need be, as foreign agents or as undesirable organizations for directly conducting their countries’ policies. We know all names of such media," Ryabkov said.
"Whether this will happen or not depends on if unacceptable pressure on Russian media in the United States continues," he added.