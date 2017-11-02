Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow may declare Western media in Russia as foreign agents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 02, 16:20 UTC+3

Whether this will happen or not depends on if unacceptable pressure on Russian media in the United States continues, the Russian diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian media watchdog capable of exerting pressure on US media working in Russia

Kremlin regrets that Twitter succumbed to bias targeting Russian media

Russia not eyeing branding US media outlets undesirable organizations — prosecutor

Russia to react immediately to restrictions on Russian media in Western countries — Putin

Lavrov vows Moscow will retaliate if US slaps restrictions on Russian media

SOCHI, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow may pass legislation to declare Western media operating in Russia as foreign agents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in reply to a question from TASS, adding that whether this would happen or not depended on the United States.

"The existing legislative and regulatory base allows for declaring (foreign) media operating in Russia, if need be, as foreign agents or as undesirable organizations for directly conducting their countries’ policies. We know all names of such media," Ryabkov said.

"Whether this will happen or not depends on if unacceptable pressure on Russian media in the United States continues," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
2
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
3
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
4
Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership
5
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
6
Kremlin condemns ‘detrimental’ exterritorial reach of Washington’s anti-Russia sanctions
7
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама