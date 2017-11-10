Back to Main page
Mass media to be included in Russian foreign agents law — lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 14:22 UTC+3

The corresponding law is planned to be adopted next week, First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Ivan Melnikov said

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian foreign agents law - that classifies nonprofit organizations in Russia that are involved in political activities and receive financial support from abroad as foreign agents - may also comprise mass media, First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Ivan Melnikov said after a meeting on development of retaliatory measures in response to the US actions that demands Russia’s RT television company to register as a foreign agent.

"A meeting with members of all factions has just ended. All factions staked out their firm position that we will be preparing [a response] either in the form of an independent draft law or in the form of amendments to the existing acts of law saying that the law on foreign agents will affect not just nonprofit organizations, but mass media as well," he said.

Melnikov specified that "the issue was about foreign media, but the exactness of wording should be legally considered." "We plan to adopt the corresponding law the next week already. All four factions support this position," the politician concluded.

Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
