Mass media to be included in Russian foreign agents law — lawmaker

Northern lights and nomadic traditions: the Arctic’s secret to attracting touristsSociety & Culture November 10, 14:54
Two servicemen killed in munition blast in East SiberiaMilitary & Defense November 10, 13:43
Defiant Communist MP demands State Duma issue statement to cut ties with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 13:25
Russian foreign intelligence chief congratulates veteran double agent on 95th birthdaySociety & Culture November 10, 13:19
Press review: Moscow's 'soft power' Afghan plan and Syria's looming ethnic strifePress Review November 10, 13:00
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS strongholdMilitary & Defense November 10, 12:36
Russian space firm to team up with US Boeing on lunar programScience & Space November 10, 12:25
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with PhilippinesMilitary & Defense November 10, 11:31
Russia’s State Duma may pass foreign agent media lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 10, 11:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian foreign agents law - that classifies nonprofit organizations in Russia that are involved in political activities and receive financial support from abroad as foreign agents - may also comprise mass media, First Vice Speaker of the State Duma Ivan Melnikov said after a meeting on development of retaliatory measures in response to the US actions that demands Russia’s RT television company to register as a foreign agent.
"A meeting with members of all factions has just ended. All factions staked out their firm position that we will be preparing [a response] either in the form of an independent draft law or in the form of amendments to the existing acts of law saying that the law on foreign agents will affect not just nonprofit organizations, but mass media as well," he said.
Melnikov specified that "the issue was about foreign media, but the exactness of wording should be legally considered." "We plan to adopt the corresponding law the next week already. All four factions support this position," the politician concluded.