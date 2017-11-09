Back to Main page
Moscow considers retaliation to US actions against Russian media

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 14:25 UTC+3
MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow is considering the forms and methods of its response to Washington’s actions taken against Russian media, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"As for the forms and methods of response to actions by US law-enforcers, which are behind the attempts to oust Russian mass media from the United States, all this will be studied in accordance with how the situation involving Russian mass media will be developing," she said.

